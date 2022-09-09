Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Dry and Wet Times This Weekend

Widespread Rain Late Saturday Night - Early Sunday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful Friday, changes will unfold for the weekend.Clouds thicken Saturday and while largely dry during much of the day, showers arrive by evening. A widespread rain, with some heavy downpours, will arrive late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. The rest of the day, largely dry, although a pop up shower or storm is possible. Temperatures this weekend will hold in the 70s. Some additional scattered showers and storms will remain with us into early next week. Drier days by the middle and end of next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Clouds thicken. Mainly dry most of day. Late PM and evening rain showers arriving from the south. Highs low to mid 70s.

Saturday night: Rain, heavy at times. Heaviest over and near the Blue Ridge Mountains. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Early rain. Becoming partly sunny. A scattered shower during the day and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms by PM Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, stray showers. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday through Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low 80s, Lows upper 50s to around 60.

