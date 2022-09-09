Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

COVID-19
COVID-19(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 cases are plateauing in Virginia, and while that’s good news, experts say it doesn’t mean we can let up on precautions.

“Part of the problem, of course, is that a lot of cases are not getting reported at all because we’re all diagnosing ourselves at home, which at the same time is a wonderful thing because then we can stay home and not risk infecting other people,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

Dr. Petri says if you are hospitalized with the Omicron variant, the risk of death is the same as it was with Delta.

“This BA.4 or 5 is not to be trifled with,” the doctor said.

“The most important thing is keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people from having severe outcomes from this illness,” VDH Public Health Physician Dr. Lisa Thanjan said. “We’re really in a transition phase right now. You know, it’s too early to say that COVID-19 is endemic, but definitely we are transitioning, and it’s not clear what that transition will look like and how long that will take.”

The doctors say we are still in a pandemic - not an endemic.

“We’re having over 100,000 cases every day of COVID-19 in the U.S., and of course, it’s throughout the world. Endemic would mean that you’d go to periods where you’re really not seeing any infection at all,” Dr. Petri said.

Experts say the new bivalent booster is a good way to protect yourself against omicron, and are recommending getting it now.

The Blue Ridge Health District has the vaccines available and you can make an appointment through its website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
Photo provided by UVA
UVA partners with ‘Be the Match’ to search for bone marrow donors
stock
Senator Mark Warner discusses recent senate actions