COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 cases are plateauing in Virginia, and while that’s good news, experts say it doesn’t mean we can let up on precautions.

“Part of the problem, of course, is that a lot of cases are not getting reported at all because we’re all diagnosing ourselves at home, which at the same time is a wonderful thing because then we can stay home and not risk infecting other people,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

Dr. Petri says if you are hospitalized with the Omicron variant, the risk of death is the same as it was with Delta.

“This BA.4 or 5 is not to be trifled with,” the doctor said.

“The most important thing is keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people from having severe outcomes from this illness,” VDH Public Health Physician Dr. Lisa Thanjan said. “We’re really in a transition phase right now. You know, it’s too early to say that COVID-19 is endemic, but definitely we are transitioning, and it’s not clear what that transition will look like and how long that will take.”

The doctors say we are still in a pandemic - not an endemic.

“We’re having over 100,000 cases every day of COVID-19 in the U.S., and of course, it’s throughout the world. Endemic would mean that you’d go to periods where you’re really not seeing any infection at all,” Dr. Petri said.

Experts say the new bivalent booster is a good way to protect yourself against omicron, and are recommending getting it now.

The Blue Ridge Health District has the vaccines available and you can make an appointment through its website.

