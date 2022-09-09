ACPS considering changing bus driver pay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school.

Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.

He says ACPS is currently doing a study to find what a competitive pay would be for its drivers.

Right now, the shortage is causing delays to school because drivers are picking up multiple routes.

“We need to improve the ease and the timing of how we communicate with parents about this delay so that we can minimize. We realize is going to be a disruption, but how we can minimize minimize the negative effects of that?” Giaramita said.

Giaramita says the county has four drivers going through training right now, and he hopes they will be able to be on the job soon.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.