Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

The totes can be filled with 50 pounds of plastic.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program.

“We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.

Burrows says only certain types of plastics are being accepted by the program.

“Because our buyer only wants number ones and number twos, and they only want bottles. They do not want clam shells, which berries come in the store,” the supervisor said.

Waynesboro has already filled more than a dozen 50 pound bags of plastic since the start of September.

“We’re halfway to our quota of a pickup, which is great,” Burrows said. “Waynesboro is a recycling city, and we’re happy about that.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

