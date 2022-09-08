Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person cleaning the car in which police said Eliza Fletcher was abducted.
By Stephanie Douglas and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – New surveillance video involving the man accused of kidnapping and killing a jogger in Memphis has surfaced as police continue to investigate leads in the case.

Teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher was last seen early Friday jogging near the University of Memphis. Her body was recovered and identified several days later.

Cleotha Henderson has been charged with murder in connection to her death.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex where Henderson’s brother lives shows the accused abductor driving into the neighborhood Friday morning.

He’s seen in the video cleaning his car for two hours, at one point with the help of another unknown person.

After obtaining this surveillance video, WMC emailed the Memphis Police Department to ask if they knew who the other person was and if they have been charged.

Police responded: “This is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information available at this time.

Then, minutes later, they reached out to the apartment complex’s leasing office.

“I guess after they found out about the second person,” manager Shatiata Watson said.

Watson said she’s reviewed the video three times, but it’s the first time she’s been approached by police about the video.

“If they would’ve reached out to me, I would’ve given them the video. I didn’t mind because if something like that, that needs to be addressed,” she said.

At a press conference Tuesday, Police Chief C.J. Davis couldn’t say if Henderson worked alone.

“It’s still early on,” Davis said. “We’re still uncovering various leads. This is an ongoing investigation and it’s a possibility, but at this time, no one else has been charged.”

Watson said watching the surveillance video leaves her feeling worried.

“What if they would do it (the crime) to someone out here?” she said. “It’s sad that they would bring that lady way over here and do something like that.”

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and have not confirmed another suspect at this time.

Henderson’s brother, Mario Abston, has been arrested on unrelated drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Higher rates won’t likely cause deep US recession
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation