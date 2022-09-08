Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA researchers create walls of plants with 3D printing

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia say they are finding new ways to reduce carbon emissions.

Researchers say they’ve found a method to build walls of plants through 3D printing soil structures and seeds.

“Using local materials and using a green system would help the environment,” Professor Ehsan Baharlou said.

Baharlou says researchers used soil and red clay from Virginia.

They hope to see the plant walls they created on UVA Grounds for students to see.

