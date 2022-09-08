Advertise With Us
UVA partners with ‘Be the Match’ to search for bone marrow donors

Photo provided by UVA
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric and adult sickle cell disease teams at UVA are hosting a bone marrow registry sign up.

The goal is to expand diversity of donor pools, because matched ethnicity increases the likelihood of being a match.

“Thirty percent is the odds of finding a match for Black African Americans. Whereas for whites, that number is 79%. So we just want to increase the percentages of everyone donating, particularly to minorities,” Zollie White III said.

