Town of Louisa police creates mental health program

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Louisa Police Department create a mental health resilience program.

The program offers four hours of education and training on coping skills. The goal is to create connections among the whole department.

“I believe that it’d be very beneficial. Certainly, doing nothing is the wrong thing to do, and so we have to step up and do something,” Chief Craig Buckley said.

Sessions will be held every six months, allowing officers a place to talk about anything.

The program is funded through a grant by the Virginia Risk Sharing Association.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.