Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Town of Louisa police creates mental health program

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Louisa Police Department create a mental health resilience program.

The program offers four hours of education and training on coping skills. The goal is to create connections among the whole department.

“I believe that it’d be very beneficial. Certainly, doing nothing is the wrong thing to do, and so we have to step up and do something,” Chief Craig Buckley said.

Sessions will be held every six months, allowing officers a place to talk about anything.

The program is funded through a grant by the Virginia Risk Sharing Association.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more

Latest News

UVA Police Department (FILE)
Police: Noose found on Homer statue
The 3D printed soil structures created over-sized chia pets.
UVA researchers create walls of plants with 3D printing
Massanutten Regional Library Staff encouraging people to 'Get Carded' National Library Card...
Staff at Massanutten Regional Library encourage community to ‘Get Carded’
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers