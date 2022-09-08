Staff at Massanutten Regional Library encourage community to ‘Get Carded’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and staff at Massanutten Regional Library say once you do sign up for your library card, the opportunities are endless.

All you need are one form of photo identification, as well as proof of residence, then you fill out a sheet of paperwork with some more basic information.

“When you get your MRL library card, you open up a world of resources and materials that are free for you to use and of course that includes books which you traditionally see at libraries but it’s also online resources too,” MRL Director of Advancement Mary Golden-Hughes said.

Topics like online education help are available and even the opportunity to book an appointment one-on-one with a librarian for help with topics like careers and citizenship.

Golden-Hughes says parents can even sign up their infants and toddlers.

“They can get into the habit of responsibility and checking out and caring for things, bringing their books back to the library and getting in the cycle of learning,” Golden-Hughes said.

MRL also hosts community events like story times and concerts, and staff hope to extend their passion for education beyond the bookshelves.

“Extend their learning in the community, and come together with others all for the power of learning and exploring and just digging deep into resources,” Golden-Hughes said.

Library Card Sign-Up Month may end on the 31st, but the staff at all seven of the MRL locations say community members are welcome to sign up anytime. Full-time students at Bridgewater College, JMU, EMU, Blue Ridge Community College, and Laurel Ridge Community College are also eligible to sign up.

