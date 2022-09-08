Advertise With Us
Some Fog Overnight. Nice Friday Ahead

Rain Likely by Sunday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing skies and areas of fog tonight. A nice Friday ahead, with mostyl sunny skies, lower humidity and pleasant. Currently, the start to the weekend Saturday looking dry during the day. Clouds will increase, in advance of a surge of rain to our south and a cold front approaching from the west. Cloudy with periods of rain Sunday, temperatures held down in the upper 60s to low 70s. An unsettled stretch of days will continue into early next week.

Tonight: Clearing, areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday night: Cloudy, rain developing. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Cloudy, periods of rain, cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers , storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, less humid. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.

