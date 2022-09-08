Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Senator Mark Warner discusses recent senate actions

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner previewed the Virginia Senate’s work in upcoming sessions.

Warner says that he wants Virginia to transition off of fossil fuels over time.

“One of the things I’m interested in is making sure that solar panels, wind farms, electric car batteries, and others, that we bring that supply chain back to America as well,” Warner said.

He also touched on the Inflation Reduction Act’s components and how they affect Virginia.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is making sure that we finally join virtually every other industrial nation in the world starting to negotiate for drugs and drug prices with our drug companies. Medicare allowing them to do that was long overdue,” Warner said. “It put in place a requirement that for seniors, insulin costs should not go more than $35 a month, and we made sure that some of the subsidies for people who are receiving their health care through the Affordable Care Act don’t see an increase in prices.

This legislation has been in the works for the past few months.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

Photo provided by UVA
UVA partners with ‘Be the Match’ to search for bone marrow donors
Sun dial with Alex-Zan's name on it.
CCS honors the Charlottesville Twelve for integrating schools 63 years ago
Queen Elizabeth visiting Virginia
Queen Elizabeth’s historic visits to Virginia
Emmie photographed with her Emmie Smoothie
Corner Juice raising money for UVA Cancer Center