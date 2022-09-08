Riverheads High School football team faces opportunity to break state record

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Riverheads High School football has won 52 straight games, tying the state record for consecutive wins.

They can break that record tomorrow night.

Riverheads’ 52-game win streak currently ties Phoebus High School in Hampton for the state’s all time longest win streak.

“Robert Casto, the team’s former coach, laid the groundwork for success with discipline, order, and simplicity of the offense, which fits our kids,” Coach Ray Norcross said.

For Riverheads, the chance to make history is on the line on Friday night as they face Lord Botetourt High School in its home opener.

“We have a small school, and I think besides being great for Riverheads, it says volumes about football in Augusta County and this community as a whole. For me, since I played here, coached here, and my kids went here, it would be something that I would really treasure,” Coach Norcross said.

Coach Norcross has coached for over four decades at Riverheads. He was one of Coach Casto’s assistants for the program’s nine Class 1 state titles, but this is his first season as the Gladiators’ head coach.

He leads a team that hasn’t lost a game in four years.

This will be a tough game for the team, as Lord Botetourt is a much bigger school, in Class 3, and was in the state finals two seasons ago.

“Big games are something that, as a coach, you live for, that’s what you dream about doing. We’ve been in big games and hopefully we’ll be in more, but this all-time winning record that we’re going for Friday is probably the most important,” Coach Norcross said.

The state’s longest streak of no losses is 53 games, set in the 1960s by the now defunct Lane High School in Charlottesville. That streak included two ties.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.