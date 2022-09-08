Police: Noose found on Homer statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they’re is investigating a hate crime on UVA Grounds.

The UVA Police Department tweeted early Thursday, September 8, that security saw a noose around the neck of the Homer statue.

Additionally, the department says it has security video of someone putting the noose onto the statue. The suspect is believed to be a guy wearing a dark-colored jacket, jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call UVA Police at (434) 924-7166.

