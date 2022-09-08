High pressure moving in
Outstanding Friday and Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure continues to gradually move away, while high pressure is building in. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal, and humidity will remain high. Improving conditions will develop Friday, with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and near seasonal temperatures. We’ll see more showers move into the region Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
