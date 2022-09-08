High pressure moving in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure continues to gradually move away, while high pressure is building in. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal, and humidity will remain high. Improving conditions will develop Friday, with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and near seasonal temperatures. We’ll see more showers move into the region Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

