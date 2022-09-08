Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Gradual improvements

Friday and Saturday will be great !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure continues to slowly move east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with a stray shower. Meanwhile, high pressure will build in from the west. Expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and seasonal temperatures Friday. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, stray shower, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

