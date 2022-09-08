Gradual improvements
Friday and Saturday will be great !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure continues to slowly move east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with a stray shower. Meanwhile, high pressure will build in from the west. Expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and seasonal temperatures Friday. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, stray shower, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.