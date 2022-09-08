Corner Juice raising money for UVA Cancer Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We all have that one food that helps up feel better when we’re sick.

A woman undergoing cancer treatment found comfort from a Corner Juice smoothie, and now the Charlottesville business is trying to help out.

“My mom was diagnosed with cancer in June of 2021, and she started chemotherapy pretty shortly thereafter. And as it’s often the case, she really didn’t feel like eating much,” Ashley Craddock said. “My brother developed a smoothie, a custom smoothie, at Corner Juice that he would bring her. And that honestly was one of the few things that she felt like eating.”

Corner Juice is putting that custom smoothie, the “Emmie,” up on the menu for one week, and donating proceeds to the UVA Cancer Center.

“She’s still undergoing treatment and, you know, continues her battle. And we also wanted to help other patients like her,” Craddock said.

The smoothie is being sold at both Corner Juice locations until Sunday, September 11.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.