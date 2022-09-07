Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro expected to break ground next summer, open doors in 2025

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Virginia Museum of Natural History will likely open its doors in 2025, city and museum officials said.

Submitted by Virginia Museum of Natural History
Submitted by Virginia Museum of Natural History(WHSV)

Both Waynesboro and museum staff said they expect to break ground in about a year, and construction will last about two years.

“There are a lot of things that really factor into a buildout -- things you don’t control like weather and supply chain. At the same time too, we expect sometime by the mid-2020s, we’ll have the doors open and students rolling in,” said Virginia Museum of Natural History Executive Director Joe Keiper.

The project was paused in early 2021, when the pandemic caused a hold on funds.

Despite hold-ups, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for the City of Waynesboro, Greg Hitchin, said the museum will be a big boost for the area.

“It’s a cultural resource for the citizens of the city and the surrounding area. It’s a tourism draw for visitors coming off Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway; it’s also an educational location,” said Hitchin.

Keiper said the exhibits will coincide with Waynesboro’s natural offerings.

“This museum will connect directly with the South River Preserve here in Waynesboro. Those two experiences are basically married at the hip, one of the same. You can experience natural history right in our exhibit galleries, or you can go right to the greenway and experience it firsthand,” Keiper said.

This branch will be a second location for the museum, with the first being in Martinsville. The museum will display historical artifacts of the Shenandoah Valley.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

Charlottesville City Council to discuss collective bargaining at August 15, 2022 meeting.
Charlottesville City Councilors debate major changes in collective bargaining plan
Outside of the UVA Research lab
UVA Health study finds premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are common, and a public health issue
King Family Vineyards
Report: Virginia wineries are growing, adding more jobs
(STOCK)
Charlottesville Tree Commission discussing strategies