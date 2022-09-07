Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Health discusses the bivalent vaccine

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is discussing the Pfizer and Moderna omicron-specific boosters.

The FDA authorized and the CDC endorsed the use of MRNA vaccines from both companies containing two targets: The original 2020 COVID-19 strain and the omicron BA4BA5 subvariant.

“The hope is that since it’s targeting these two strains, that it actually provides a breadth of immunity with a tried and true COVID vaccine,” Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

The vaccine is being called bivalent, because it targets two different COVID-19 variants.

