UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster.

“One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.

Dr. Zeichner says right now is the time to get the flu shot.

“Right now it’s low, but that’s good because now’s the time to get the vaccine to be protected,” Zeichner said. “The reason the recommendation is that people get vaccinated in September, October is that they have enough immunity built up so that they’re better protected in November, December, January when the peaks normally happen.”

With less people wearing masks, there is the possibility for more people to get the flu this year.

“The fewer precautions that people take, the more likely there is to be widespread transmission. I mean, I don’t have a crystal ball, but I would probably imagine that we’d be closer back to the pre pandemic patterns, but we’ll have to see,” Zeichner said.

So for many, it many be time to check if you and your children are up to date on all the routine shots.

“I think one of the most important things is to make sure that all the children have all of their routine vaccines,” Zeichner said.

