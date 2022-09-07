Slowly Improving Thursday. Nice, Less Humid By Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers will slowly fade away late tonight. Slowly improving conditions for Thursday, but a few stray showers still possible. Much drier conditions will arrive later Thursday into Friday and the start of the weekend. Friday, less humid and pleasant with highs upper 70s to low 80s. Currently, the start to the weekend Saturday looking dry during the day. The next storm system may start to impact the region late at night into Sunday and early next week, with more widespread rain.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, muggy, areas of fog. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Few stray showers still possible. Highs 75-80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs either side of 80. Lows low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Variable clouds, showers, few storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers, storms. Highs around 80. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.