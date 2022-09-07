Advertise With Us
Scattered showers and cooler temperatures

Improving late week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day,. Scattered showers and a isolated storm will be possible as well. A cold front is to our south, with low pressure to our east. Wrap around moisture associated with the area of low pressure will be responsible for today’s unsettled conditions. Meanwhile, a northerly wind will assist is keeping temperatures below average. Look for improving conditions for the late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy , scattered showers & isolated storm, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers, isolated storm, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

