Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K returns on Friday

By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the fifth year, the City of Roanoke will be celebrating Welcoming Week. For the 2nd year in a row, it will kick off with the Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K.

“It’s an event to benefit families settled right here in Roanoke. Some of these families have been going through the refugee resettlement process for five to 10 years,” said Jeffrey Wood, the race director.

The money raised will go directly to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, an organization that focuses on helping refugee families. CCC, Roanoke Public Libraries and the City of Roanoke are all partnering to put the event on.

”It’s just a passion of ours to help people have all the skills they need and the support they need to be successful.”

The event will kick off at Wasena Park at 5 p.m. on Friday and the race will start at 6 p.m. Registration will be open all week and at the park all the up until the race. For more information, you can visit the event’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

Charlottesville City Council to discuss collective bargaining at August 15, 2022 meeting.
Charlottesville City Councilors debate major changes in collective bargaining plan
Submitted by Virginia Museum of Natural History
Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro expected to break ground next summer, open doors in 2025
Outside of the UVA Research lab
UVA Health study finds premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are common, and a public health issue
King Family Vineyards
Report: Virginia wineries are growing, adding more jobs