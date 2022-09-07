‘Mobi on the Mall’ presents bivalent booster shot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health Department hosts “Mobi on the Mall” once a week.

Its mobile health unit is offering the newest COVID-19 booster vaccine.

“It’s a booster dose for all those who are 12 and up, if they’re wanting Pfizer, or 18 and up, if they’re wanting Moderna, that have had a complete primary series of a COVID vaccine, and have had their last shot less than two months ago,” Vaccine Project Manager Jen Fleisher said.

The COVID-19 bivalent vaccine is targeted at the most recent COVID variants.

“I would definitely recommend it as we move into fall and winter, and as kids are back in school, that folks get their by bivalent booster. It’s meant to offer that more prevention for covering this variant of Omicron specifically, as that’s what is predominant and prevailing in our community,” Fleisher said.

Mobi on the Mall will continue the distribution of the bivalent vaccine through September.

“We have some limited space for walk-ins and we have appointments up online on our website right now. We expect all of those appointments and walk-ins to be taken today. There’s been a lot of waiting in the community to get this deal because it provides coverage against two variants of the Omicron strain,” Fleisher said.

