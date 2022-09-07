Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Falcon Club Player of the Week 9/6

Orange County Running Back Dwayne "Bubba" Wells
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County Hornets running back Dwayne “Bubba” Wells earns the coveted orange t-shirt as this week’s Falcon Club Player of the Week.

The Hornets are off to a great start this season with wins in their first two games.

Wells had a big hand in Orange County’s 54-27 win over Culpeper.

The sophomore scored four touchdowns, with one being an interception he returned 42 yards.

Wells excelled on both sides of the ball, rushing for 166 yards on just six carries.

He also had eight tackles on defense playing linebacker, four of them for a loss.

Wells is part of a potent Orange offense that has averaged 45 points in the first two weeks of the season.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

Falcon Club Player of the Week 9/6
Falcon Club Player of the Week 9/6
UVA Basketball Player Sam Brunelle spent part of her Labor Day as a barista at Kindness Café
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play
Tony Elliott's first game at Virginia
UVA football beats Richmond 34-17 in coach Tony Elliott’s debut
Friday Night Fury 9/2
Friday Night Fury 9/2