Falcon Club Player of the Week 9/6

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County Hornets running back Dwayne “Bubba” Wells earns the coveted orange t-shirt as this week’s Falcon Club Player of the Week.

The Hornets are off to a great start this season with wins in their first two games.

Wells had a big hand in Orange County’s 54-27 win over Culpeper.

The sophomore scored four touchdowns, with one being an interception he returned 42 yards.

Wells excelled on both sides of the ball, rushing for 166 yards on just six carries.

He also had eight tackles on defense playing linebacker, four of them for a loss.

Wells is part of a potent Orange offense that has averaged 45 points in the first two weeks of the season.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.