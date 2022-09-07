Earn While You Learn program recieves $50,000 grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now able to expand its job training program with a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation.

A small event was held at the UVA Medical Center where representatives from Truist and UVA celebrated the grant.

The first training program launched earlier this year and has had more than 45 local residents enroll.

“We worked with the hospital on an application that they put into our foundation for their Earn While You Learn program. The gives people a chance to do exactly what the title says, it opens up the opportunity for folks to become pharmacy techs and other positions while there, so they’re earning while they’re learning,” said Chris Ellis, senior VP of middle market banking with Truist.

UVA Health will be hiring for the next round of “Earn While you Learn” classes, which will begin in October.

