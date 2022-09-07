Cooler with high humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is south of the region. Waves of energy will develop along the front, resulting in scattered showers and a isolated storm this afternoon, and tonight. A northerly wind and mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures in the 70s the next couple of days. Improving conditions will move in for the late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & isolated storm, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers & isolated storm, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

