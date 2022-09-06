Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Nursing School receives $14 million gift

UVA School of Nursing
UVA School of Nursing(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Nursing has received $14 million from the Conway family to support its Clinical Nurse Leader program and PhD students.

Currently, the UVA School of Nursing has a scholarship program to help its CNL program students, and now with this donation, it can continue these scholarships and expand its reach.

“It will support the education of nurses to get their a PhD, and that will really help in terms of the faculty shortage, and subsequently the nursing shortage,” UVA School of Nursing Dean Marianne Baernholdt said.

The nationwide faculty shortages have impacted the number of students that UVA can take.

“We still have lots of applicants we turn away, both at UVA and nationwide. It is a career that people want despite some of the nurse burnout and the high number of people leaving nursing,” Baernholdt said.

She says that being able to expand help to PhD students will help fix this issue.

“The reason that we are not educating enough nurses is that we don’t have enough faculty. The faculty shortage is so hard. We have about 80,000 students nationwide that are qualified, but can’t get into nursing schools because there’s not enough space and faculty. This will really help us,” Baernholdt said. “We will be able to educate more PhD nurses, who then can be on faculty and scientists in schools of nursing.”

The donation will help at least 175 undergraduate and graduate students.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

