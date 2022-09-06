Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health study finds premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are common, and a public health issue

A new UVA Health study believes premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are a public health issue, because of how many women they impact.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study believes premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are a public health issue, because of how many women they impact.

“Perhaps the most important finding was that premenstrual mood and anxiety symptoms were extremely common,” Doctor Jennifer Payne said.

Dr. Payne is the vice chair of research in the Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences Department at UVA. She is the study’s senior author. She worked with Flo Health, a mobile phone app, for more than a year to compile the research.

Dr. Payne looked at data from women tracking their menstrual cycles through that app, and sent them a survey on their symptoms. She says common symptoms were food cravings, impacting around 85% of women, anxiety and mood swings (64.18%), and physical pain like fatigue and breast tenderness.

Of those surveyed, at least 61% of women in all age groups reported mood-related symptoms every menstrual cycle. 28.61% said their premenstrual symptoms interfered with their everyday life during every menstrual cycle. The survey was made up of more than 238,000 responses.

“It’s something that we’ve really ignored over the years, and expect that women will continue to function normally during the premenstrual phase as they do during other phases of their menstrual cycle. But maybe we should rethink that or really start to target treatments,” the doctor said.

Dr. Payne believes these symptoms show there is a biological aspect occurring, and she hopes to find what that is through another study so she can design better treatments. She said there also appears to be a cultural tie, since women all over the world had different levels of symptoms.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River

Latest News

King Family Vineyards
Report: Virginia wineries are growing, adding more jobs
(STOCK)
Charlottesville Tree Commission discussing strategies
Gas prices continue to drop around Virginia
UVA School of Nursing
UVA Nursing School receives $14 million gift