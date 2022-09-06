Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Temps Back Down. Scattered Showers/Storm Through Wednesday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures back down for the mid and late week. Still humid with some scattered showers and isolated storms around Wednesday, as a weak cool front pushes south across the region. Drier conditions for the late week and to start the weekend. Later Sunday, the next front approaching will bring the return of showers and storms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to variably cloudy, not as warm, still humid. Scattered showers, isolated storms. Highs 75-80. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: AM clouds, stray shower. Turning mostly sunny, not as humid. Highs 75-80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs 75-80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs either side of 80. Lows low 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Variable clouds, scattered showers. storms. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

