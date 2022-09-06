Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Mix of clouds and sun

Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Steady rain has moved north of the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. As the storm system slowly drifts away, wrap around moisture will bring additional showers tonight into Wednesday. A northerly wind will begin to cool conditions for the mid and late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Keep the umbrella close by
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Additional Rain Chances