Keep the umbrella close by

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving front will keep us unsettled the next couple of days. We’ll experience occasional showers today and Wednesday, before conditions will begin to improve. As our wind direction shifts to the north, temperatures will begin to cool and peaks of sunshine will work into the region. The late week looks great with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

