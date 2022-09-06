Keep the umbrella close by
Gradual improvement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving front will keep us unsettled the next couple of days. We’ll experience occasional showers today and Wednesday, before conditions will begin to improve. As our wind direction shifts to the north, temperatures will begin to cool and peaks of sunshine will work into the region. The late week looks great with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
