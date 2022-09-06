Gas prices continue to drop around Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of August 16, gas prices have dropped $0.08 compared to the previous week, and within the past month, prices have dropped by $0.32.

A quiet hurricane season has helped keep the prices low.

“We had a very, very quiet hurricane season for much of the summertime, which is good since hurricanes and tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico can really disrupt oil production and oil refining. When that happens, we tend to see prices spike,” AAA Manager Morgan Dean said.”

Compared to this time last year, gas is $0.58 higher.

