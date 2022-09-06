Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Gas prices continue to drop around Virginia

(KWCH)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of August 16, gas prices have dropped $0.08 compared to the previous week, and within the past month, prices have dropped by $0.32.

A quiet hurricane season has helped keep the prices low.

“We had a very, very quiet hurricane season for much of the summertime, which is good since hurricanes and tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico can really disrupt oil production and oil refining. When that happens, we tend to see prices spike,” AAA Manager Morgan Dean said.”

Compared to this time last year, gas is $0.58 higher.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River

Latest News

King Family Vineyards
Report: Virginia wineries are growing, adding more jobs
(STOCK)
Charlottesville Tree Commission discuss strategies
UVA School of Nursing
UVA Nursing School receives $14 million gift
Calming room at Broadway High School available for students to decompress
School counselors in the Valley seeing more anxiety, discuss changes to increase support for students