Charlottesville Tree Commission discuss strategies

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Tree Commission is looking into the best spots to plant trees in the city.

The commission is expected to discuss the first five years of a tree’s life and how proper location can help them grow successfully during a meeting Tuesday, September 6.

It will also hear from Wold Josey co-founder Paul Josey.

“So if you imagine a street with with three trees, but it slows down traffic, there’s a lot of health health benefits of that,” Josey said. “You slow down traffic with three trees or make them more walkable, more safe.”

