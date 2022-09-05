Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

WATCH: Grandmother celebrates 91st birthday by skydiving

A 91-year-old Minnesota woman decides to take the leap of her life for her birthday. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Tom Aviles
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 91-year-old woman in Minnesota celebrated her birthday by taking an exhilarating leap from a plane.

Members of a Twin Cities church banded together to give Ida Shannon a high-flying birthday gift.

“I went ziplining for my 80th birthday,” she said. “Someone asked me what I was going to do next, and without even thinking about it, I said, ‘Oh, I’ll just go skydiving.’”

Shannon took the leap of her life by skydiving with the support of members of Heights Church in Fridley.

“I didn’t really think that was ever going to happen, but then they went ahead and raised money for me to do this,” she said.

The 91-year-old has also raised 10 children and worked into her 80s.

“She’s like the real Wonder Woman,” Shannon’s friend Daisy May said. “She’s strong and loves the people.”

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame Inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby loses lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
Biden assails ‘Trumpies’ in Labor Day battleground pitches
Understanding your credit score can be a challenge, and when people have questions, they often...
Common credit questions people search on Google
UVA Basketball Player Sam Brunelle spent part of her Labor Day as a barista at Kindness Café
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play