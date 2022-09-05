Man’s body recovered from James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire officials said a man’s body was found Monday morning in the James River during a recovery operation.

First responders were first called to the scene in the 7600 block of Riverside Drive to search for a man who went missing around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond Fire just confirmed that they have recovered the body of a Hispanic male in his 20’s or 30’s. They are waiting for positive ID to confirm that this is the man who fell in the water last night. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/bn1ajpUupo — Emily Yinger (@yinger_emily) September 5, 2022

Rescue crews say a group of swimmers were in the water when one of the people tried to navigate across the river and fell in.

On Monday, first responders said it appeared that the man was wading in the river and was unable to swim.

The James River is currently under 4 feet deep with calm conditions.

Officials have not yet confirmed that the body recovered Monday morning is that of the missing person, who has not yet been identified.

