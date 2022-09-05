Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Man’s body recovered from James River

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire officials said a man’s body was found Monday morning in the James River during a recovery operation.

First responders were first called to the scene in the 7600 block of Riverside Drive to search for a man who went missing around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rescue crews say a group of swimmers were in the water when one of the people tried to navigate across the river and fell in.

On Monday, first responders said it appeared that the man was wading in the river and was unable to swim.

The James River is currently under 4 feet deep with calm conditions.

Officials have not yet confirmed that the body recovered Monday morning is that of the missing person, who has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

A valley non-profit is looking to take its services on the road with a hope of helping those...
Nearly 30 Valley organizations coming together for Community Resource Fair
No one was injured in the Richmond apartment fire on Sept. 5.
Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments
Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show.
Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds
Bird watching on Afton Mountain
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky