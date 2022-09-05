Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Nearly 30 Valley organizations coming together for Community Resource Fair

A valley non-profit is looking to take its services on the road with a hope of helping those...
A valley non-profit is looking to take its services on the road with a hope of helping those struggling with drug us across the region.(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members facing financial and health challenges, trying to find help for those problems can be difficult.

Leaders of nearly 30 organizations in the area say they are coming together to help this issue.

“Individuals who are experiencing homelessness, who have recently been released from incarceration, who have low or no income. So we really have recruited specific organizations to participate in the resource fair that have services for those populations,” founder and executive director of Strength in Peers, Nicky Fadley said.

In partnership with Valley Open Doors, Strength in Peers will be hosting a Community Resource Fair. There will be 27 organizations in total. They will offer behavioral health services along with employment and education booths.

“Whether there’s a financial challenge that you might be struggling with, healthcare or a mental health challenge, looking for a new job. Not every service provider out there is just for the most vulnerable. For anybody out there, there could be something that sparks your interest something that you wanna pursue or connect with,” Fadley said.

Omar’s Hair Salon will be offering free haircuts at the event and Cedar Stone Massage will be offering free massages. There will be a mobile clothing closet provided by Vertical Connections Ministry.

The event is on Saturday, September 10, and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Building parking lot.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
No one was injured in the Richmond apartment fire on Sept. 5.
Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments
Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show.
Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds
Bird watching on Afton Mountain
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky