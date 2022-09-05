Advertise With Us
Livable Charlottesville starts action alerts, focuses on inclusionary zoning feedback

Charlottesville (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A community organization in Charlottesville is using new action alerts to try and reach more people to help the city have better housing, land use, and transportation policies.

Livable Charlottesville’s first action alert went out over the weekend, asking people to give feedback on the comprehensive plan zoning rewrite.

It is also asking people to sign a petition pushing the city to make improvements to its inclusionary zoning analysis.

Inclusionary zoning creates specific affordability targets in land use codes.

“We think that the requests being made in the inclusionary zoning analysis are not adequate. They don’t provide enough tools to help encourage inclusionary zoning to be successful in Charlottesville to produce enough affordable homes in the city,” Matthew Gillikin said.

