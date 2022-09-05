Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were forced out of a Richmond apartment complex after a fire early Monday.
Firefighters were called to the scene on Southwood Parkway around 3 a.m. Fire officials say the flames were mostly contained to a unit on the second floor.
There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.
No injuries were reported.
