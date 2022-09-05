Advertise With Us
Eye to the sky

Periods of rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The week is getting off to a unsettled start. A stalled boundary will keep conditions soggy the next couple of days. Scattered showers can be expected today, with more steady rain tonight. Scattered showers will be with again us Tuesday and Wednesday, before conditions begin to dry Thursday. Have a great and safe Holiday !

Today: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...

Tonight: Periods of rain & fog, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloud, scattered showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

