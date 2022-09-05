Charlottesville outdoor pools closing for the season, preparing for next year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are cooling off at a pool this Labor Day.

Despite a shortage of lifeguards, Charlottesville was able to have all of its pools and splash grounds open for the 2022 summer season.

Charlottesville Aquatics aims to have about 150 lifeguards, but this season it had around half that.

“We entered the season sort of going through the same sort of shortage that’s been felt nationally. We were about 60 or so, maybe even a little bit more, short,” Charlottesville Aquatics Manager Michael Johnson said.

The city was able to come up with a plan to keep all of its water locations open, though.

“We would operate one of our outdoors for a certain part of the week, and then another for the other part, sort of splitting the week in half,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure that we were equitable. So we offered one outdoor location on Saturday and another on Sunday.”

Now, as the season comes to a close, Charlottesville Aquatics is again turning its focus to hiring.

“What we’re trying to do for next season, of course, build up staff as much as we can now and as much going all the way in so that next year sort of have a head start on what’s required,” Johnson said. “We saw a lot of love for outdoor locations this year. I think, again, everyone’s just happy to have everything be back around.”

The city is offering to pay for lifeguarding classes if you commit to a certain amount of time working for the city. Information on how to apply is here.

