Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville outdoor pools closing for the season, preparing for next year

Lifeguard at Washington Park pool
Lifeguard at Washington Park pool(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are cooling off at a pool this Labor Day.

Despite a shortage of lifeguards, Charlottesville was able to have all of its pools and splash grounds open for the 2022 summer season.

Charlottesville Aquatics aims to have about 150 lifeguards, but this season it had around half that.

“We entered the season sort of going through the same sort of shortage that’s been felt nationally. We were about 60 or so, maybe even a little bit more, short,” Charlottesville Aquatics Manager Michael Johnson said.

The city was able to come up with a plan to keep all of its water locations open, though.

“We would operate one of our outdoors for a certain part of the week, and then another for the other part, sort of splitting the week in half,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure that we were equitable. So we offered one outdoor location on Saturday and another on Sunday.”

Now, as the season comes to a close, Charlottesville Aquatics is again turning its focus to hiring.

“What we’re trying to do for next season, of course, build up staff as much as we can now and as much going all the way in so that next year sort of have a head start on what’s required,” Johnson said. “We saw a lot of love for outdoor locations this year. I think, again, everyone’s just happy to have everything be back around.”

The city is offering to pay for lifeguarding classes if you commit to a certain amount of time working for the city. Information on how to apply is here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

Charlottesville (FILE)
Livable Charlottesville starts action alerts, focuses on inclusionary zoning feedback
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
A valley non-profit is looking to take its services on the road with a hope of helping those...
Nearly 30 Valley organizations coming together for Community Resource Fair