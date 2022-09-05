Additional Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The most widespread rain will fall overnight and exit Tuesday morning. A lingering shower and thunderstorm risk Tuesday evening.

Not as hot mid week with below average temperatures. Mostly cloudy with a few more showers around Wednesday and Thursday.

The driest day will be Friday. Weather conditions look great at this time for the final Fridays After Five of the season in Charlottesville Friday evening.

Some more unsettled weather will arrive for the weekend into the start of next week.

Monday night: Rain showers. A few downpours possible. Localized flooding possible for mainly the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Areas of fog.

Tuesday: Early showers exit. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. An evening scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: A few scattered showers. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

