Yesli Vega holds a roundtable for agricultural issues in the 7th district

Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district.

“It’s really important to hear straight from the folks who are walking in these shoes, living through these difficult times. It’s not just the aftermath of COVID, but also the economy and inflation which is making things incredibly difficult for farmers not just to grow crops, but also to sustain their own families,” Vega said.

The 7th district encompasses a lot of farmland, and Vega says the roundtable is a way for farmers and ranchers to express their concerns.

“I’m really looking forward to engaging in those conversations and talking about next steps and what we can do to ensure that they have the resources needed for them to run their farms,” Vega said.

Farmers tell Vega they are dealing with a lot of supply chain issues on top of inflation, and Vega says that if elected, she wants to work towards a solution.

“The cost of fertilizer and diesel fuel is making it incredibly difficult for these folks to just do it day to day operation,” Vega said. “I want to ensure that we have food budgets for us to be able to provide for our families at the local level.”

Vega says that this is affecting food on the shelves in grocery stores.

“I’m learning that local bakers couldn’t even find flour, and it just makes it incredibly difficult to be able to just provide and sustain for your own family, but also to be able to help the community,” Vega said.

Deanne Marshall is a dairy farmer and the vice chair of the Republican Committee of Orange County.

She says the farmers see the roundtable as a way to have a voice with a potential future representative.

“We’re informing her with the actual issues are and for her to have a good voice when she gets to Congress, on how to solve some of these issues with real people that do the real job,” Marshall said.

Early voting starts September 23, leading up to the midterm elections on November 8.

