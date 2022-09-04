UVA’s Wahoo Walk is back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not only is college football back, but the Wahoo Walk is back with the start of the season.

On September 3, prior to the start of UVA’s game against Richmond, fans came out to the entrance of Scott Stadium to cheer on the Cavaliers.

“I’ve been coming here since 2013. Been a season ticket holder for about three years,” William Richards said. “Sat right behind the field goal in the 116 area so that I see a lot of touchdowns.”

Family, friends, and Cavalier fans alike chanted “Wahoowa!” as the players entered the stadium.

