UVA football beats Richmond 34-17 in coach Tony Elliott’s debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team beat Richmond Saturday 34-17 at Scott Stadium in coach Tony Elliott’s head coaching debut at UVa. Quarterback, Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdowns and rushed for another breaking Bryce Perkins’ record for all-time career total yards at Virginia.

Senior running back Perris Jones rushed for 104 yards and scored the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career. The players gave coach Tony Elliott the game ball after the game, gettting a win in his UVa debut, the place he chose to make the leap.

“All the confirmation I needed was to see the joy in the lockeroom of those guys experiencing victory,” said Elliott. “Just pure joy and emotion for those guys and appreciation of all the hard work they put in.”

Elliott said he wasn’t pleased with how his guys played in the second half.

“I felt like the guys were excited about the success and were focusing on the first half and didn’t finish in the second half, so a great opportunity to teach these guys how to finish games because games,” Elliott added.

Virginia’s new coach said he was proud of fifth year senior Perris Jones, who scored the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career.

“It was surreal, something I’ve dreamed about since I first stepped on grounds so it was definitely a surreal moment,” said Jones. “As the game wore on I felt we were getting more push up front and more creases and holes were beginning to open. The Offensive line did a great job of just getting it into my hands.”

Armstrong broke Perkins’ record for career total yards at Virginia on a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“I felt good just being out there and going live,” said Armstrong “I haven’t been live and gotten hit in a long time. I took some good licks out there so I’ll probably be sore. I’m just glad to be out there again. I’ve been told its better to fix things when your 1-0 or coming off a win than coming off a loss.”

This was Virginia’s sixth straight season-opening win. The Cavaliers play at Illinois next week.

