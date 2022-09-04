Tracking Increasing Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more muggy air mass is now in place through the rest of the Labor Day weekend holiday. While most communities will rain-free Sunday, some showers are more likely Monday.

Tracking a higher rain chance Monday overnight into Tuesday morning. A slow moving weather system will be over the region through mid week. This will provide additional rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

We have a smaller rain chance Thursday. Friday looks mainly dry at this time.

Perhaps a new shower/storm chance returning for the next weekend.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Isolated shower/downpour developing. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower around. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Labor Day, Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Morning rainfall likely. Spotty shower in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: A few showers around. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s. Lows 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

