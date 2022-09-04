Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Throne Labs says it is trying to solve the public porta-potty problems many have faced.

Throne Labs’ portable public toilets aim to give you an experience akin to a hotel lobby bathroom. This includes a flushing porcelain toilet, running sink water, lighting, and heating and air conditioning.

The company also wants to infuse accountability into its user-base: “It ties some form of identity in every entry so that people that consistently misuse the bathroom can be flagged and warned or kind of removed from the network and unable to use Thrones,” Throne Labs CEO Wilson Fletcher said. “It also allows us to use positive communication and kind of thankfulness to those that are constantly a good user of our amenity.”

The company launched in the D.C. metropolitan area, but hopes to expand to Charlottesville.

