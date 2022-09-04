Advertise With Us
Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets

Photo provided by Throne Labs Toilets
Photo provided by Throne Labs Toilets(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Throne Labs says it is trying to solve the public porta-potty problems many have faced.

Throne Labs’ portable public toilets aim to give you an experience akin to a hotel lobby bathroom. This includes a flushing porcelain toilet, running sink water, lighting, and heating and air conditioning.

The company also wants to infuse accountability into its user-base: “It ties some form of identity in every entry so that people that consistently misuse the bathroom can be flagged and warned or kind of removed from the network and unable to use Thrones,” Throne Labs CEO Wilson Fletcher said. “It also allows us to use positive communication and kind of thankfulness to those that are constantly a good user of our amenity.”

The company launched in the D.C. metropolitan area, but hopes to expand to Charlottesville.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

