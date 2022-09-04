Advertise With Us
Thousands come out for Women’s Four Miler Event

The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year on Saturday, Sept. 3.
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads.

Every runner and walker arrived bright and early to participate.

All proceeds will go to the UVA Breast Cancer Center.

“Thank you to everyone that helped make this event happen, all the women that are out here, running and walking, and then everyone that’s supporting,” volunteer Audrey Sackson said.

The Four Miler has been able to donate close to $4.5 million to cancer centers.

A link to donate can be found here.

