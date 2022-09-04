Quana Dennis one of UVA’s inaugural Piedmont Scholars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia student just got some life changing news.

Quana Dennis is one of UVA’s inaugural Piedmont Scholars. He was accepted to UVA after attending Piedmont Virginia Community College. A few weeks prior to the start of classes, Dennis received a life-changing email.

“All the funds were taken care of for my tuition fees, and I was just so ecstatic because I was just figuring out all the monetary - how much everything’s going to cost - just sitting on the final payments to begin classes,” Dennis said.

Dennis was highly involved at PVCC and says he will continue that level of involvement at UVA. He is now a part of Collegiate 100, a mentoring program for African-American students.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.