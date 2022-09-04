Advertise With Us
Labor Day and Beyond Outlook

Off and On Rain
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a couple weather disturbances which will kick off a few showers, downpours and perhaps a thunderstorm.

More clouds around and muggy on Labor Day. While not an all day rain, there will be scattered showers and a downpour developing, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and a downpour likely overnight Monday into early Tuesday. A lingering shower Tuesday afternoon.

Less hot mid week. A few more rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking dry at this time for the last Fridays After Five of the season Friday evening in Charlottesville.

The next front may arrive in a week from now.

Sunday night: Mild and muggy with a spotty shower. Patchy fog with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Labor Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower and downpour forming. Highs in the humid upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Mainly dry and mostly to partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Mainly dry. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Isolated shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs lower 80s. Partly sunny.

