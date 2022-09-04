Advertise With Us
Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds

Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show.
Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show.

The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in.

“I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him up and show him at his fullest,” Carrie Miller, horse handler competing at the horse show said. “Then I did some western pleasure classes which is basically on his manners and pleasurability, and then I’ve gone in to do some game classes.”

Miller said she is happiest when she is riding her horse, Brody.

“He’s from a kill pen, and I’ve had him for almost five years. For the most part I’ve done the training myself,” Miller said.

Miller said a few people have helped her along the way to train Brody, but it was mostly the two of them going after the ribbons.

“He does about anything from hunter pleasure, western pleasure to fox hunting, and then every now and then we do some games,” Miller said.

Miller said she and Brody did well at Sunday’s showing, placing in many classes.

She said her mom and grandma liked horses and her mom showed as well, so it runs in her blood.

“I would do like lead line classes and then like just gone up in levels,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

